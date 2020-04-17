Mt. Baker, the third-highest peak in Washington State, dominates the skyline in Abbotsford, B.C., which is on the Canada-U.S. border. (File Photo/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?

A U.S. mountain 500,000 years old dominates the Abbotsford skyline

Abbotsford, the fifth largest city in British Columbia, is surrounded by mountains, rivers and farms.

Bordered by the mighty Fraser River and, to the south, the U.S.-Canada border its most prominent landmark is Mount Baker, the second-most active volcano in nearby Washington state.

The beautiful ice-clad mountain is 3,285 metres high, and it has blown its top a few times throughout its 500,000 year history.

For example, an eruption in 1843 resulted in a fish kill, forest fire and dusting of volcanic ash.

It’s had a number of names over the years, from local First Nations to early Spanish explorers, but its current appellation — Baker — comes from a naval officer who spotted the mountain while voyaging in 1792 as part of Captain George Vancouver’s crew on the famous British ship, the Discovery.

His name was Joseph Baker, but it wasn’t much of a discovery: On a clear day, Mount Baker’s peak can be seen from much of southwest British Columbia, particularly from the ocean.

So, what is the likelihood of Mount Baker blowing its top? Well, experts have noted volcanic activity throughout the years, particularly since 1975. But they advise that there’ll be plenty of warning before an eruption through earthquakes, venting and other signs.

abbotsfordBritish ColumbiaTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

University of Victoria researchers say booze sales should be restricted, not encouraged

Liquor consumption is complicated and should be limited, says expert

Hotels might not be best option for Victoria’s homeless population

‘It’s almost like we need to take a military approach’

Group reported sneaking onto closed Saanich golf course to hit balls

Cedar Hill Golf Course shuttered indefinitely since March due to the pandemic

Victoria grocery store employees stage protest during collective bargaining

Demonstration follows a two-week campaign calling for hazard pay

Camosun marketing students raise $18,400 for youth education in Zambia

Amid the pandemic, students find creative ways to raise money

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

Most Read