10 things to see and do in Greater Victoria for summer 2022

Some of the most incredible sights and attractions in B.C. can be found in the capital city of Victoria. Whether it’s hiking trails, museums, or being near the water, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are 10 things to see and do for both residents and visitors alike:

1. Royal BC Museum

This one is for all the lovers of animals, fossils, paleontology, botany and everything in between – the place to be to learn and expand your curious mind. The museum hosts a vast amount of scientific wonders including fish, insects, reptiles, birds and many other collections including the rich Indigenous history of the province. Admission rates for the museum this summer is $5 for adults, youth, seniors and students. Children between the ages of three and five get in for free.

2. Craigdarroch Castle

If you’re a fan of castles, amazing architecture, or Victorian history, then Craigdarroch Castle will be your first stop to combine all three into one. Created by Scottish immigrant Robert Dunsmuir between 1887 and 1890, this legendary castle has galleries full of antiques, and hosts a variety of special events through the year.

3. Miniature World

A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t find anywhere else, Miniature World gives guests the opportunity to venture into a whole new world, only a bit smaller. With 85 displays and five decades of serving the community, the greatest little show on earth has various exhibits, such as Camelot, space, the Canadian railway, London, England and many more. Rates are $19 for adults, $9 for children, $11 for youth, and free for toddlers.

4. Fairmont Empress

From time to time, it’s good to indulge in the finer things in life, which is exactly what the famous Fairmont Empress hotel delivers. Enjoy a restful stay, a delicious dinner or a drink in the Q Lounge, or savour high tea from the veranda overlooking Victoria’s Inner Harbour!

The BC Legislature Buildings were designed by architect Francis Rattenbury in the 1890s. Black Press Media file photo

5. Parliament Buildings

Don’t miss a chance to see B.C.’s Parliament Buildings, featuring variety of tours and educational programs.

Night lights and the Gates of Harmonious Interest on Fisgard Street in Victoria’s Chinatown. Don Denton photo

6. Chinatown

The oldest in Canada and second-oldest in North America, Victoria’s Chinatown features more than 150 years of history and vibrant traditions. Declared a national historic site in 1995, the colourful streets are also home to terrific restaurants and gift shops.

7. Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Want to explore your artistic side? The city has a vibrant gallery scene, including the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, where current exhibits include Canadian masterpieces by Maud Lewis. Built in 1889 as the Spencer Mansion, the property was turned into an art gallery in 1951 and includes a vast collection, special exhibits and more. Admission for adults is $13, $11 for seniors and students, $2.50 for youth and free for children.

8. The Butchart Gardens

In a region of abundant parkland, scenic routes and gorgeous gardens, a result of this is thethe crown jewel is the internationally renowned Butchart Gardens. Beginning in 1904, Robert and Jennie Butchart transformed the 55 acres from cement production to a breathtaking space garden that holds millions of plants. Admission fis is $31.80 or adult, $15.90 for youth, and $2 for children.

9. Butterfly Gardens

A beautiful garden house with a vast collection of plants, birds, fish, plants and, of course, butterflies from countries such as the Philippines, India, Mexico and others. Admissionis $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and teens, $6.50 for children, and free for infants.

The Galloping Goose Trail is popular with cyclists and walkers alike. Photo Courtesy City of Colwood

10. Galloping Goose & Lochside Trails

Walk or cycle along these two trails that together travel 80+ kilometres along a former rail line from Sooke to Sidney, exploring West Coast forest, farmlands and urban communities along the way. Find multiple access points along the route.

