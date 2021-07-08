‘A moveable feast:’ Savour Victoria’s amazing local eateries … with a side of history!

Savour the flavours and the sights of Old Town and China Town in Victoria

If you’re a local Victorian, you probably think you know the city pretty well, but Andy Olsen of A Taste of Victoria Food Tours can show you a side of the city you might have missed!

More than an amazing culinary experience, Olsen’s unique food tour combines gastronomic delights with an unforgettable historical and cultural experience too. Rated by TripAdvisor as one of Canada’s Top 10 Experiences, the top-rated tour in Victoria, and the No. 1-rated food tour in the country for the second straight year, this tasty tour is an absolute must on your list, whether you’re new to Victoria, or have lived here all your life.

Sole food: potluck promenade

Focusing on locally owned and operated establishments, the walking tour delights all the senses. Over the course of two hours, beginning at the Victoria Public Market, the visitor will experience a whole world of food while getting some food for thought through a light-hearted look at the history of Old Town Victoria and Chinatown.

Victoria’s ethnically diverse history translates into an ethnically diverse city with a cuisine scene to match. Olsen’s knowledge of the city’s past is vast, and even if you’ve lived here all your life, there are surprises in store!

Along the route, there are six to eight tastings, depending on the day, which can include Chinese buns, pierogis, matcha, southern-style biscuits, meatballs, spring rolls, craft beer, a French patisserie and chocolate! Historic stops include The Gates of Harmonious Interest, Fan Tan Alley, Market Square, Bastion Square, Trounce Alley, and Government Street. Find out which is the oldest pub in Victoria, and visit the oldest chocolate shop in Canada.

Discover something new where you live

Tour-guide and owner, Olsen, has focused his passions for history, travel and food to create a unique experience that brings the city of Victoria to life and light in a new way. His love for his hometown shines through and he makes a point of introducing guests to the owners, managers and chefs wherever possible.

Book your tickets today and experience Victoria’s history in a new way! Tours depart daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit atasteofvictoriafoodtours.com, email atasteofvictoria@gmail.com or call 250-893-9815. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

British ColumbiaCanadaFoodhistoryImpressive West CoasttravelvancouverislandVictoria