Begin your dream getaway with Greater Victoria’s 2023 vacation guide

Greater Victoria is a dream destination for many travellers, whether they’re visiting from B.C., across Canada or around the globe. No matter where you’re coming from, we have the perfect place to start your visit: Destination Greater Victoria’s 2023 Vacation Guide – 64 pages of must-visit attractions, award-winning restaurants, recommended local experiences and so much more.

Produced in partnership with B.C.-based Black Press Media, the 2023 Vacation Guide features all the information you need to plan your visit – the what, the where and the how-to. In addition, you’ll also find a series of in-depth features that offer insight and perspective to the region’s rich visitor experience.

From outdoor adventure to rewarding cultural experiences, you’ll find it all!

Garden enthusiasts will want to read the colourful feature exploring the beautiful spaces throughout this “City of Gardens,” from the renowned Butchart Gardens to the urban oasis at Abkhazi Garden, the “garden that love built.” We’ll also explore some of the many neighbourhoods you can visit along the way – a great way to gain a deeper appreciation for the region.

“We encourage you to explore the many neighborhoods and communities in our home as we know that connecting into a community can be immensely rewarding as a traveller,” says Paul Nursey, CEO, Destination Greater Victoria.

One of those communities is Victoria’s Chinatown, a National Historic Site and vibrant network of history, culture, restaurants, businesses and attractions, including the Chinese Canadian Museum, whose Victoria space is located in Fan Tan Alley. Learn more in the feature, Exploring Victoria’s Chinatown.

This year, Greater Victoria was recognized as a Biosphere-certified destination by the Responsible Tourism Institute. Explore some of the extensive work that’s led to that certification – and the people behind it – in Air, Land and Sea: Meet some of Victoria’s sustainability leaders.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do in Greater Victoria. It is a core value of our community and, as citizens and businesses, how we choose to live in our beautiful home,” Nursey says. “We encourage all visitors to travel responsibly. More information, guidance, and tips on how to visit responsibly are available on our website: tourismvictoria.com/sustainable-victoria.”

Beyond the stories, inspiring photos and essential map, you’ll find comprehensive listings of Destination Greater Victoria’s 1,000+ members – everyone from transportation providers to craft breweries and wineries – along wth all the need-to-know details about visiting.

To view the guide online, view the e-edition here. You can also look for it on BC Ferries’ vessels or stop by the Visitor Centre located on downtown Victoria’s Inner Harbour at 812 Wharf St., where you’ll also find detailed assistance from the friendly, professionally trained staff and volunteers.

Learn more at tourismvictoria.com

