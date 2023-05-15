Experience the lively Lion Parade will bring good fortune and prosperity to all during the second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival, May 28. Krystle Schofield photo

Experience the lively Lion Parade will bring good fortune and prosperity to all during the second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival, May 28. Krystle Schofield photo

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month at the second annual ‘Awakening Chinatown’ Festival

Victoria Chinatown Museum Society honours Chinese culture and community with free festivities May 28

For over 160 years Chinatown has been a vibrant hub in the heart of Victoria. The neighbourhood’s unique architecture of secret passages, hidden courtyards and labyrinths of alleyways and lightwells give the area the special distinction of being North America’s most intact Chinatown. So, what better place to celebrate Asian Heritage Month than at this thriving National Historic Site!

Experience the resiliency of Chinese culture and traditions at the second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival. Produced by the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society, presented by RBC and supported by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and local Chinatown businesses, the celebration will take place Sunday, May 28, from noon to 5 p.m.

“The Victoria Chinatown Museum Society is dedicated to educating and fostering learning about the Chinese community, its living history and evolving culture through the creation of a museum and engaging with the broader community,” says Grace Wong, VCMS Chair. “We are excited for this year’s event to bring even more of our community together.”

Experience the resiliency of Chinese culture and traditions at the second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival, Sunday, May 28, from noon to 5 p.m. Krystle Schofield photo

Experience the resiliency of Chinese culture and traditions at the second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival, Sunday, May 28, from noon to 5 p.m. Krystle Schofield photo

The Dotting of the Eyes ceremony kicks things off at noon to “awaken the lions” – a symbolic awakening of Chinatown itself, followed by free entertainment for all ages including Chinese arts, crafts, and games, magic, calligraphy and fortune telling demonstrations.

As the lively Lion Parade brings good fortune and prosperity to all, on the main stage guests can enjoy traditional martial arts and lion dancing by the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club, and captivating performances by Victoria Chinese Culture Club Dancers, Pacific Opera Victoria, Happy Drum Group, Victoria Society of Chinese Performing Arts – Evergreen (Senior’s) Choir, House of Rice, Sunshine Fitness, magician Justin Louie and the Victoria Chinese Opera Club.

With Fisgard Street temporarily closed between Store and Government streets, visitors have room to explore all the sights, sounds and savours Chinatown has to offer, and feel inspired to return to this special place over and over again.

To learn more about Awakening Chinatown, visit victoriachinatownmuseum.com.

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesImpressive West CoastStaycation secretsThings to dovancouverislandVictoriawct-intro

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Crews work outside a multi-unit build in the Royal Bay development in Colwood. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: ‘Municipalities have to have their hands forced’

A large crowd came out Sunday (May 14) for Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Crowds celebrate the sunshine at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

Valley Youth Fiddlers brings the group’s latest production, Tanglewood, to the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High on May 20. (Valley Youth Fiddlers/Facebook)
Multi-generational fiddlers weave Tanglewood tale on Oak Bay stage

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said conditions in the province this weekend are not expected to approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria breaks daily temperature record