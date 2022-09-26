It’s Back to Cool time in Tofino

In Tofino, autumn unites the best of both seasons with hiking, arts and culture, wildlife viewing, a renowned food scene and of course, world-class surfing. Photo courtesy Hotel Zed

There’s a lot to love about travelling in Vancouver Island’s “shoulder season,” and smaller crowds aren’t the only reward!

Mild temperatures pair perfectly with travel packages from your go-to accommodation, where friendly hosts are keen to welcome other Island locals looking to experience the destination to the fullest.

Tofino is the perfect example.

A prime destination for summer beach time and winter storm watching, autumn unites the best of both seasons with hiking, arts and culture, wildlife viewing, a renowned food scene and of course, world-class surfing. And, when your destination of choice is Hotel Zed’s fun and funky rainforest escape, it’s no wonder autumn brings us ‘Back to Cool.’

A little different from the ordinary, Hotel Zed Tofino is full-on ’70s swank, overlooking a serene bird sanctuary and just steps from Chesterman Beach. Photo courtesy Hotel Zed

Whether you’re appreciating a little adult time after the peak family travel season, or you’re bringing the grandkids on a fabulous and fun long-weekend getaway, this is where you want to be.

A little different from the ordinary – even by Hotel Zed standards – this unique destination hotel is full-on ’70s swank, overlooking a serene bird sanctuary and just steps from Chesterman Beach.

Yes, there’s the bike path that travels right through the lobby, the ROAR live fire restaurant, bar and coffeeshop, the on-site Stillwater Spa and a huge hot tub and barrel sauna set in the rainforest to rejuvenate those tired muscles. But where else will you find a psychic’s den, complete with tarot reader, a mini disco and a hidden 1980s arcade?

Up the fun factor at the all-ages Rebel Playground, including shuffleboard, ping pong, bocce and full-sized play equipment, or stop by Swell Paddle + Surf to arrange paddleboard and surf rentals, lessons and more. And we haven’t even mentioned the custom-built, interactive driftwood VW bus, the 1969 Chevrolet Kingswood Estate Station Wagon and funky surfboard outdoor showers, complete with warm water!

After a day exploring Tofino’s beaches and trails, rejuvenate in Hotel Zed Tofino sauna and hot tub, overlooking the rainforest. Photo courtesy Hotel Zed

With no shortage of outdoor adventures to be had, a restful place to lay your head is essential. At Hotel Zed, you’ll find rooms to suit every traveller, from single rooms with an oh-so comfy king-sized bed to a swanky family suite featuring double bunk beds – with a rainforest skylight! – separate king bedroom, kitchen AND a full sunken living room with enough space for everyone to relax, even the family pets. As with all Hotel Zed accommodations, you’ll also enjoy fast, free wifi and free parking.

