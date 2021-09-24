Royal BC Museum extends orca exhibit through March

Splashy feature exhibit will stay in town for a few more months

The Royal BC Museum exhibit on orcas immerses visitors in the world of whales. (Photo by Shane Lighter/Royal BC Museum)

The Royal BC Museum is extending its feature exhibition, Orcas: Our Shared Future, until March 31, 2022.

Inside the museum, the splashy showcase lets visitors immerse themselves in the world of killer whales through live-size orca replicas, Indigenous cultural objects, videos and interactive games.

Orcas: Our Shared Future opened in April, after being delayed for a year due to COVID-19, and had been slated to run until Jan. 9. Now, visitors will have a few more months to book their trips.

READ MORE: Royal BC Museum exhibit dives into the world of orcas

“The exhibition extension will allow museum visitors the opportunity to take a deep dive into the stories and science surrounding the orca, whether they are seeing the exhibition for the first time or returning to see it again,” Erika Stenson, vice-president of museum operations, said in a press release.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaFamily activitiesRoyal BC MuseumThings to doWhales