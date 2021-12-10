Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials

The annual Santa Ballet is set to return along with a new Sleigh Boat Ride

Victoria Harbour Ferry is starting a pair of holiday activities which aim to bring fun for the whole family.

Starting Dec. 11, families will be able to book a brand-new Sleigh Boat Ride through the Inner Harbour. With sailings at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. until Dec. 23, each trip will start at Causeway Flats, cruise out to Fisherman’s Wharf, and return.

Along the way, passengers will be treated to a unique version of The Night Before Christmas, classic holiday songs, and complimentary hot chocolate and churros from Puerto Vallarta Amigos.

“We hope this will be the start of a new tradition for families, and are looking forward to sharing a magical experience filled with music, fun and the joy of the holiday season,” general manager Barry Hobis said in a news release.

Tickets for the Sleigh Boat Rides are $30 for adults and $15 for children age 2 to 12. Passengers are also invited to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Rainbow Kitchen, and will receive a complimentary water taxi ticket in appreciation.

In addition to the new festive cruise, Victoria Harbour Ferry is also set to bring back its Santa Ballet from Dec. 17 to 20.

The free show takes place in the Inner Harbour each evening at 7 p.m., and is set to the music of the Nutcracker Suite.

British ColumbiaCanadaFamily activitiesGreater VictoriaHolidaysStaycation secretsThings to dovancouverislandwct-intro