Victoria leads Canadian cities in restaurants, pubs, bars per capita

Destination Greater Victoria has used Stats Canada data to confirm Victoria as the Canadian city with the most restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars per capita. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria is the Canadian city with the most restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars per person, according to the Destination Greater Victoria.

Statistics Canada data shows the city of Victoria to have 4.6 restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars for every 1,000 residents, with Vancouver and Niagara Falls next in line at 3.6 and 3.4, respectively. All other Canadian cities measured have less than 2.8 such businesses per 1,000 residents.

“It is a claim to fame and we are proud of it, but it’s also great being able to back up our claims,” Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey told Black Press Media.

Data on restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars comes from Stats Canada’s June 2020 Canadian Business Counts, while population numbers come from 2016 Census data.

Nursey, who has a background in economics, said he spent the “dark days of the pandemic” fact-checking claims with a pair of researchers to verify the assertion that Victoria is Canada’s leader in food and drink destinations per capita.

READ MORE: Victoria foodie company adds self-guided tours to its menu

Mayor Lisa Helps wasn’t surprised that Victoria leads the country in restaurants per capita, she said, considering not just the quantity of restaurants but also the quality, variety and diversity offered.

Added BC Restaurant and Food Services Association chair Peter de Bruyn in a statement, “The food and drink options in Victoria are endless. There is always something new on the menu and a reason to try a new establishment.”

For more information on Victoria’s food and drink scene, visit tourismvictoria.com/eat-drink.

READ MORE: Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

BarsBritish ColumbiaFoodRestaurantsvancouverislandVictoria