Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition brings the world to the Royal BC Museum

Travelling from London’s Natural History Museum, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 exhibition is at the Royal BC Museum through April 16. © Dmitry Kokh, Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum

One of the most-anticipated events of winter has returned to Victoria, to the delight of photography buffs, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Travelling from London’s Natural History Museum, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 exhibition has landed at the Royal BC Museum, welcoming visitors through April 16 to view spectacular images of wildlife from around the globe.

The breathtaking new photographs showcase wonders of the natural world, captured through the lenses of award-winning photographers. The featured images were selected by a panel of judges from more than 38,000 entries across 93 countries around the world.

The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition champions ethical photography, and images are chosen for their artistic composition, technical innovation and truthful interpretation of the natural world.

“In our highly visual age, the power of photography transcends words,” says India Rael Young, the Royal BC Museum’s curator of arts and images. “Whether a polar bear takes up residence in an otherwise uninhabited cabin or an Antarctic biologist behind the camera captures the image of deep-sea dragonfish, these photographs remind us of our integral and fragile relationship with the natural world.”

The featured Wildlife Photographer of the Year images were selected from more than 38,000 entries across 93 countries around the world. © Brandon Güell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum

Now in its 58th year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition offers glimpses into amazing animal behaviours and extraordinary natural landscapes.

Each photo is presented in a huge backlit display with a caption exploring the image’s story, together designed to inspire curiosity and shine a light on stories and species around the world to encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

Doug Gurr, director of Natural History Museum, applauded the photographers for their “unforgettable glimpses into the lives of wild species, sharing unseen details, fascinating behaviours and frontline reporting on the climate and biodiversity crises.”

If you go:

Admission to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is included with general museum admission: $18 for those 19+; $11 for seniors (age 65+), youth (age 6 to 18) and students (age 19+ with student ID); and free for children age 3 to 5.

Find the Royal BC Museum at 675 Belleville St. in Victoria, B.C.

Also on-site is the IMAX Victoria: imaxvictoria.com, showcasing a variety of films each day.

The museum is closed Jan. 1, but otherwise open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through winter.

Plan your visit at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca and buy tickets here.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesPhotographyRoyal BC MuseumStaycation secretsThings to dovancouverislandVictoriawct-introWildlife