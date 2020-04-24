Your day trip to Victoria awaits

Must-see local attractions from whale-watching to a back-alley shops

The heart of Victoria, BC

Stroll the Inner Harbour, enjoying the views of vessels and small boats, listen to the guitar strumming of local musicians, and shop for goods crafted by local artists.

Downtown Victoria welcomes visitors to one of the most mesmerizing harbours in the world, surrounded by the B.C. Legislature, restaurants, boat tours, and plenty of musical and festival performances.

B.C. Legislature

BC Legislature

Overlooking the Inner Harbour, the British Columbia Legislature of is one of Victoria’s renowned attractions.

Home to the Provincial Legislative Assembly, the Renaissance revival architecture was designed by famed architect Francis Rattenbury in 1893.

Guided tours are available to explore this 12.5-acre property and its rich history. Walk over in the evening to see the bright lights surrounding the buildings.

Whale-watching

This is a coastal day adventure unlike any other. Watch and listen as pods of giant whales launch themselves above BC’s coastal waters, emerging one after the other.

Diverse marine life surrounds Victoria’s coast, including killer whales, humpbacks, grey whales, sea lions, seals and birds.

Board a boat or open zodiac and travel into the Strait of Juan de Fuca, sitting above the waves and keeping your eyes on the ocean.

Prince of Whales Whale Watching is located in the heart of the Inner Harbour and offers three- and four-hour fully-guided whale watching and marine wildlife adventures.

Fan Tan Alley

Victoria is home to Canada’s narrowest street and oldest Chinatown.

More than a dozen shops are nestled in this alleyway which makes for a picture-perfect shopping experience.

Embrace the red bricks and lanterns in your hunt for the perfect tea, locally made gifts, jewellery and more.

Abhkazi Gardens

Your afternoon tea awaits at one of Victoria’s hidden gems, Abhkazi Gardens. Stroll amongst an oasis of native Garry oaks and gorgeous vistas of heather, irises and daylilies.

Visit the teahouse for an exquisite high tea or lunch overlooking a haven of bright blooming flowers. This garden is rich with heritage and perfect for an intimate outing, rain or shine.

Mile Zero Monument

This marker is the start of the Trans Canada highway. The monument stands at the southwest c which is what the highway begins as.

Walk to the rugged coastal rocks, listen to crashing waves, and watch cruise ships and small vessels sail by Victoria’s serene waterfront.

Emily Carr House

Visit the colonial childhood home of the famous Canadian painter. The national and provincial historic site is dedicated to the art, writings, and life of Emily Carr. Here you can walk the open paths and venture room to room discovering the environment where she produced her legendary work.

