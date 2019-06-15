10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

In honor of fathers everywhere, here are 10 facts about the day we spend celebrating them:

  1. Father’s Day falls on every third Sunday in June.
  2. The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington State.
  3. Sonora Smart Dodd, who was raised by a widower, was inspired by Mother’s Day to seek out a day to honor fathers.
  4. The first event honoring fathers took place on July 5, 1908, during a sermon in West Virginia.
  5. The idea of Father’s Day may originate in pagan sun worship. Some branches of paganism see the Sun as the father of the universe.
  6. Father’s Day was almost cancelled when a movement arose to establish a combined holiday known as Parents’ Day.
  7. The Great Depression helped Father’s Day remain intact by forcing retailers to commercialize the holiday In parts of Europe and Latin America, fathers are celebrated on St. Joseph’s Day, which falls on March 19.
  8. In Thailand, the king’s birthday determines Father’s Day and is celebrated by donating blood and releasing captive animals.
  9. According to Fortune, Americans will spend a record US$16 billion on gifts for Father’s Day this year.

READ MORE: 5 of the best fathers in film

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season
Next story
VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

Just Posted

Victoria HarbourCats ready to retire jersey of league’s first female pitcher

Claire Eccles’ jersey to be retired Monday night

Victoria City Council approves inclusionary housing policy

After years of back and forth, the policy will be ratified in two weeks

Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Dancing, music and food highlight Mabuhay Day celebration in Victoria

West Shore residents report finding anti-SOGI 123 flyers in mailboxes

SD62 trustee Ravi Parmar says the flyers are ‘garbage’

Saanich woman runs marathons to make dreams come true

Hempler gutted her way through 122 kms with minimal breaks, to support Help Fill a Dream Foundation

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read