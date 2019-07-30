Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, is the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

16-year-old Fortnite world champ, from Pennsylvania, wins $3M

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million

All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf says “words can’t explain it.” He goes by the name “Bugha” when competing.

READ MORE: B.C. Fortnite gamer donates $164,000 in winnings to SPCA

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

Just Posted

Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

Deep Sea Gypsies, Ian Moore, Deb Rhymer Blues Band headline three-day festival

Take a 1966 road trip on the Pat Bay from Victoria to Swartz Bay

Highway 17 featured in latest instalment of Transportation BC’s time machine series

Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope back for its 28th year

Tournament takes place Aug. 10 and 11 at Topaz Park

‘Harry Potter tree’ near Victoria waterfront to be removed

The contorted chestnut at Dallas Road will be removed for a CRD sewage project

Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

Juan de Fuca, Saanich win gold at 2019 BCLA minor box midget lacrosse

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Most Read