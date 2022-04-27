Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a limited release of “beer whisky.” (Mainland Whisky photo)

Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a limited release of “beer whisky.” (Mainland Whisky photo)

2 B.C. businesses supporting Ukraine efforts with ‘beer whisky’ sales

Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a release of “beer whisky.”

Two B.C. businesses are supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a limited release of “beer whisky.”

The drink begins as a malt liquor, brewed from corn, wheat, barley and hops — it is then distilled and casked in a wine barrel. It was conceived by brewer David Henry from Camp Beer Co., and distiller Steve Watts from Mainland Whisky.

Watts’ family friend and Mainland shareholder, Victor Dawydiak, is of Ukrainian descent.

“His family is currently enduring the horrors of war. His great nephew Roman is fighting in the Ukrainian army. His great-niece is doing humanitarian work along the Ukraine-Polish border,” Watts said in a news release from April 18.

READ MORE: B.C. family in Ukraine helping thousands of refugees with food, shelter

Dawydiak’s cousin and her 16-year-old son are currently attempting to flee across the border into Poland, Watts said, in an attempt to bring the teenager to the White Rock-South Surrey area.

“It’s an absolute nightmare situation. We wanted to do something, anything to help,” said Watts.

Twenty per cent of all pre-orders will go directly to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to help provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.


kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

alcohol trade

Previous story
PODCAST: Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

Just Posted

A rendering for Abstract Developments’ building expected to replace the former Gorge Pointe Pub on Tillicum Road. Following a public hearing on Monday (April 25), Esquimalt council approved the rezoning necessary for the project. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Neighbours voice concerns, but 6-storey complex at former Esquimalt pub site

VicPD have arrested a man after an attemped arson incident on an occupied boat in Esquimalt Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after attempted arson incident on occupied boat in Esquimalt

Traffic sits lined up Wednesday on the end of Glen Lake Road where it meets up with Sooke Road. The City of Langford reconfigured Glen Lake Road to align it with the traffic signal at Happy Valley Road. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford officially opens reconfigured Glen Lake Road connection

Emergency crews work on a patient struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Wilfert and Wale Roads in Colwood. (Joan Stiebel/News Staff)
UPDATE: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Colwood