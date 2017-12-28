(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

Previous story
MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

Mayor responds to Oak Bay tragedy

Candlelight vigil planned for Saturday December 30

Churches open doors in wake of Oak Bay double homicide

Oak Bay United offers a place to talk or pray to 6 p.m. Dec. 28

Colwood braces for density in community plan

Colwood Corners, Seaside Village at Royal Bay expected to see most growth

Saanich retailers say holiday season was strong

No figures are available yet, but anecdotal evidence points to a strong… Continue reading

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Spokesperson for the family has identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Two young children victims in Oak Bay double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Victoria – Swan Lake MLA defends Site C decision

Victoria - Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming, who also serves as a… Continue reading

Infant escapes injury on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A three-month old infant is safe and sound with his mother following… Continue reading

Most Read