Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Vancouver-raised funnyman Seth Rogen will soon be tagging along on SkyTrain routes, as he becomes the new voice for TransLink.

In a video post on Twitter Thursday morning, the actor said he grew up taking public transit his whole life and continues to use it when visiting the city.

“An opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” Rogen said.

In May, TransLink unveiled that Morgan Freeman would voice announcements at stops along SkyTrain routes, but that was quickly cancelled after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the actor.

Rogen was quick to offer his services at that time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

Just Posted

Hermann’s Jazz Club part of family feud

Quick change in management occurs, future remains cloudy

Viral video from Uptown mall in Saanich shows security wrestling with suspect

Saanich Police confirm they are now investigating the incident

Public’s help needed in tracking bat activity

Bat stats provide vital info

YMCA-YWCA eyes the future after selling downtown Victoria property

The Y to lease existing space for up to seven years while looking for new downtown home

Sexual assault charges laid against Victoria care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Most Read

  • Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

    Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city