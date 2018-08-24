Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

From horse riding to weight lifting and soccer to sailing, what is defined as “sports” includes a broad variety of activities. But whether professional video gaming falls under that wide umbrella remains up for debate.

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans and professional video game players from around the globe.

This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the International Dota 2 Championships in Vancouver, while millions more stream the event online.

Anyone tuning in will see similarities with traditional sporting events, from a stadium packed with cheering fans to well-dressed analysts in headsets offering commentary between matches.

Some of that structure has been borrowed from other sports, said Erik Johnson of Valve, the company that created the “Dota 2” game and runs the tournament.

But there’s a difference when it comes to competition.

High-level gamers are being tested on how they handle the pressure of being watched by millions of people as they compete for enormous amounts of money, Johnson said.

“It’s not a physical test, it’s a mental test for a lot of these players,” he said.

Victor Goossens is the co-CEO of Team Liquid, which won the “Dota 2” championship last year. He said his players spend up to 12 hours a day practising and studying their game, and take care of their physical and mental health in the same way a traditional athlete does.

Like any pro team, Goossens’ group is always looking for a competitive advantage, so earlier this year they teamed up with technology company SAP to develop software that would allow them to analyze their training and in-game performances.

SAP’s Milan Cerny worked with competitors in sailing and tennis before turning to the esports project. Gamers and traditional athletes have a lot in common, he said, including that both are “really, really good at what they’re doing.”

“They have a lot of knowledge about the discipline that they’re good at,” he said.

Anyone who thinks gamers aren’t athletes is misunderstood, said Dan Cybak, CEO of the Gaming Stadium, a group that’s looking to build esports facilities across Canada.

Players spend countless hours honing their eye sight, learning to control their heart rate and perfecting their skills, and they follow strict eating, sleeping and training regimes, just like traditional athletes, he said.

“They have to be on top of their game, they have to choose the right champions,” he said. “Their skill set and where their mind is at a level that a lot of us can’t play at.”

Cybak believes esports will make it into the Olympics in about a decade, and when they do they’ll become mainstream.

Justin Simpao with the University of British Columbia’s esports association doesn’t see professional video gaming as falling under the same category as hockey or basketball.

“Esports is not a real sport, but it is still a competition,” he said, adding that both traditional sports and gaming all come down to competitive entertainment.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Just Posted

Truck driver who died on Malahat ‘loved Vancouver Island’

GoFundMe for Jonathan Seidel’s widow and daughter nears $40K goal

Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

34-year-old woman drove into cop car, meridian, and finally a ditch before being arrested

BC Ferries report net loss of $9.3 million, despite highest ever traffic numbers

In the first quarter of 2018 the company said earning loss was from reduced fare prices

Royal BC Museum in Victoria receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Shamrocks lose game 4 in sudden death overtime

Victoria faces elimination game at home

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced Friday… Continue reading

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Most Read