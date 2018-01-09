B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

Girls take a trip out on a Coast Guard boat during an event in 2017. (Achieve Anything Foundation)

Have you ever wanted to join the navy or the coast guard?

Girls in B.C. can get a step up on careers in the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard as the Achieve Anything Foundation brings two events to Vancouver and Greater Victoria over the next few weeks.

The foundation wants to dispel the myth that careers in the two organizations are just for boys, so the not-for-profit is bringing a Royal Canadian Navy warship to Vancouver’s harbour on Jan. 27 and bringing select girls aboard for a day.

The girls will get tours of ship duty stations, crew quarters and operational equipment, a Royal Canadian Air Force joint search and rescue demonstration, a ship firefighting simulation and a demonstration of the warship’s manoeuvring capabilities.

“As an equal opportunity employer, the Royal Canadian Navy is proud to support Operation: This IS You!” said Maritime Forces Pacific Rear Admiral Art McDonald. “Seeing us in action, you’ll discover not just what we do but also how [we do it].”

The Canadian Coast Guard, meanwhile, is coming to Sidney on Feb. 3 to teach girls about search and rescue, the Canadian hydrographic service, marine communications and traffic services, electronics, marine engineering and a tour of CCGS Gordon Reid.

The events come on the heels of several successful 2017 events where girls from all over B.C. tried out careers in the airforce and the Coast Guard.

The Vancouver event is open to girls 12 and up and the Sidney event is open to girls 14 and up.

All those wishing to attend can apply for a spot here.