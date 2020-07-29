Janine Lubey, centre, promotes the Lotto-Max lottery at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto on Friday, September 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

A number of B.C. lottery players have struck gold in this week’s Lotto Max draw.

No one managed to win the $65-million jackpot in Tuesday’s (July 28) draw, which had winnings numbers 7, 10, 11, 24, 39, 43, 48 and bonus number 23.

However, someone did purchase a ticket in Campbell River which matched six of those seven numbers, plus the bonus, to cinch a cool $862,700.

Two other lottery tickets, purchased in Nanaimo and Maple Ridge, garnered $500,000 each in the Maxmillion.

In the Lotto Max Extra, a ticket purchased in Salmon Arm matched all four numbers of 17, 31, 78, 93 – snagging $500,000 in winnings.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in about 33 million.

Friday’s draw jackpot is expected to climb to $70 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Just Posted

Work ahead of schedule to improve deadly stretch of Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Temporary measures were installed after two fatal crashes in less than a month

Saanich police target impaired drivers with increased road checks

Summer sees 40 per cent of impaired driving-related deaths in B.C.

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Residents called Oak Bay Police about U.S. visitors

Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Police ay one youth kicked and spat on an officer in ‘chaotic scene’

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Canada agrees to tax homegrown wine in trade settlement

The change is expected to occur by June 30, 2022

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Most Read