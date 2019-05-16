B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

After a longtime Kimberley resident had one of her Mother’s Day flower baskets stolen from outside of her home, it was unlikely that the item would be recovered by the local RCMP.

So instead, the detachment took matters into their own hands, putting together some cash and buying the 91-year-old grandmother a new hanging basket.

St. Chris Newel says that Mrs. Watson reported the theft on May 13. When he attended the call, Watson mentioned she had received several flowers as gifts from her children and grandchild to celebrate Mother’s Day.

When a city employee who heard about the theft suggested the group take up a collection to replace the stolen present, members were quick to get on board.

Newel said that Watson, who’s lived in the same house for over 65 years, was a Kimberley Citizens on Patrol member for eight years, sometimes staying out until 3 a.m. to “keep the community safe.” Her efforts earned her recognition for excellent service in 2000.

“It’s wonderful that we can give back to Mrs. Watson after she volunteered so much for her community almost 20 years ago,” Newel said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Just Posted

Florida woman celebrated as eight millionth passenger to Victoria’s cruise ship terminal

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority marks the occasion with Lekwungen Dancers, gifts, tours

Greater Victoria builders and Saanich embroiled in email feud

VRBA says members don’t want Saanich ‘spam’ over new building code

Sidney Fire the first to move into new community safety building

BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Man arrested after police officer spots suspicious vehicle

UPDATED: Two officers taken to hospital, man in custody after morning blaze on Blanshard

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Most Read