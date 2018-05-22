B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

With some crayons and Post-it Notes, an anonymous insider at the B.C. Legislature is bringing a bit of colour and creativity to provincial politics.

The mysterious artist popped up on social media earlier this month, under the fitting name of @BCPoliPortraits on Twitter, drawing caricatures of politicians, weekly question periods, and parts of the legislature not known by the general public.

They even drew Black Press Media legislature reporter and columnist Tom Fletcher with 3-D glasses and a matching dress shirt.

The person only describes their account as “non-partisan portraiture.” Black Press Media asked the artists a few questions over Twitter, with cartoons as responses.

1. Can you tell us a bit about who you are?

2. Why have you decided to bring this creative lens to B.C. politics?

3. Who’s your favourite politician to watch and then draw?

Why Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South?

4. If you could describe B.C.’s political climate in a drawing, what would that look like?

5. What is your favourite political memory from the past year in B.C. or anywhere in Canada?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

Just Posted

Two VicPD officers injured, man and woman facing charges

Police were called to the scene Sunday night after a man tried to kick in someone’s door

Sooke mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

PHOTOS: 120th Annual Victoria Day Parade

Check out the photo gallery, watch our live feed of the festivities

Canadian National Standup Paddleboard races in Sidney this weekend

Three day event on the Sidney waterfront, May 25 to 27

UPDATE: Missing senior Elsie Habbick has been found

The Victoria senior was reported missing Monday afternoon

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

Most Read