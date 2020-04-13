B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

In an effort to support ongoing COVID-19 eradication efforts, a South Surrey, B.C. family is proposing a province-wide camping campaign – but with an important caveat:

That campers don’t leave their own properties.

South Surrey resident Kelly Tarry has created The BC Stay-at-Home Campout, which is scheduled for April 25 and will serve as a fundraiser for the BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund.

“We are asking all families across BC to join us in this campout; from their own yard, driveway, van or even living room/basement,” Tarry told Peace Arch News by email.

To participate, campers are asked to pay a $5 fee that is paid directly to the event’s fundraising page (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/the-bc-stay-at-home-campout).

Afterward, campers can join the campaign’s official Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/theBCStayatHomeCampout), where participants are posting photos of their own camping set-ups, as well as ideas from elsewhere – everything from how to set up a van for an overnight stay to how to make indoor child-sized hammocks that hang underneath a dining room table.

The Facebook group – which was created last week – has more than 60 members, while the fundraising page had raised $415 as of Monday morning.

The group aims to raise $1,000 through the endeavour.

Tarry told PAN that the idea for the campout was inspired by a similar fundraiser done in the U.K. that was “hugely successful.”

“I know that if enough people hear about this event, we could raise a lot of money for the cause that is impacting everyone and build awareness of the importance of staying at home,” she said.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Just Posted

Victoria fire crews respond to shed on fire in James Bay backyard

Crews estimate the damage to be about $50,000

Parents not teachers, rather facilitators, says Victoria school board chair

Technology just one solution to continuing education amid COVID-19 pandemic

Oak Bay police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

COVID-19 threatens the food security of millions of Canadians

Stats Can finds many Canadians do not have financial resources to sustain ‘well-being’

Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

Visits to parks have risen and fallen widely

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

GARDEN CLUB: Deer? Oh, deer!

Deer are a gardener’s dilemma

COVID-19: Fatalities expected to rise even as new cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

Operator survey shows critical shortage of protective equipment

SOOKE HISTORY: Gone are the days of All Sooke Day

Annual event was the pride of the community

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19

A UBC professor explains the challenges behind online learning for students

Most Read