The Bear, a new B.C. wine, will help bears by getting surplus fruit off the ground. (Jeff Reibin/BC SPCA)

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

What’s better than a glass of wine at the end of the day?

Not much, really. But what if you could drink wine, save the bears and donate money to the BC SPCA all in one go?

‘The Bear,’ a Pinot Gris-style wine from Prince George’s Northern Lights Estate Winery, does just that.

The wine is made using surplus apples from local properties that could otherwise attract bears into urban areas or people’s yards.

The winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA’s CEO said that as bears begin to increasingly venture into populated areas, it’s extra important that a fed bear doesn’t become a dead bear.

“As urban development expands into wild animal habitats, bear encounters have become a normal part of life, with tragic consequences for the bears,” said Craig Daniell.

“Over time, bears may lose their natural fear of people and start to associate people with food. Sadly, hundreds of ‘problem’ bears end up being killed by conservation officers in B.C. every year.”

The SPCA recommends that people collect ripe or fallen fruit, and secure garbage, compost, outside pet food storage, outdoor fridges, bee hives and chicken coops.

