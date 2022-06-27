Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

RELATED: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Banffskiing

Previous story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome
Next story
Trial for Abbotsford hog farm protesters begins

Just Posted

Tyson Elder, operations manager for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, said the situation is getting desperate in face of food shortages and growing demand as inflation has cut into the budgets of more and more people. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula food bank in dire need as demand surges but orders shorted

Victoria police are searching for missing 18-year-old Saira Taylor. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 18-year-old Saira Taylor last seen in Victoria

Victoria International Airport is warning of long pre-board screening waits on June 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Long pre-board waits expected at Victoria International Airport on Monday

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man June 25 after it says officers witnessed him sexually assaulting multiple women. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man reported sexually assaulting 5 people in Victoria in 1 night; more survivors sought