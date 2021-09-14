Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak is up for a Jack Webster Award. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak is up for a Jack Webster Award. Photo by Terry Farrell

Black Press Media reporter up for a Jack Webster Award

Erin Haluschak named a finalist for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak is a finalist for a Jack Webster Award.

Her article, Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation, has been named in the Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting.

The article highlighted Danita Bilozaze’s efforts to reclaim her family name, which had been changed by the residential school system.

“I first came across Danita Bilozaze’s story on social media; I saw a post she made in the spring about her experience trying to get a passport,” said Haluschak. “In addition to the massive bureaucratic hurdles and colonial roadblocks she described, she also mentioned she was the first person in Canada to reclaim her Indigenous name on the document. Just by reading her post online, I was shocked by what she went through and the tenacity she displayed to fight for her rights — a fight that she shouldn’t have to do.

“Also, to be the first person in the country who resides in the Valley to have her new passport through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action is incredible, along with her willingness and desire to share her story.”

Haluschak said she was impressed by Bilozaze’s openness and willingness to discuss the topic, when the two met for an interview.

“As I met Danita for coffee we talked about her experience with various levels of government and if sharing her story would be another layer of responsibility placed on her in order to unnecessarily educate others,” said Haluschak. “Her grace, resilience, determination and willingness to not only bring about change on a federal level but to openly share her story for others to hear and learn is something not only to be admired, but to learn from and remember.”

This is the second nomination for Haluschak, who was also named as a finalist in 2015 for her three-part I’tustolagalis – Rising Up, Together series, which covered the reconciliation ceremony and demolition of St. Michael’s Residential School in Alert Bay.

Haluschak said she recognizes the importance of being a voice for her community.

“I think particularly as journalists, it is imperative that we tell stories reflective of our community and amplify the voices of those around us, in a variety of ways,” she said. “Particularly as a non-Indigenous journalist, I have committed to the ongoing work of learning and listening, objectively looking at the stories, power and privilege in media and to find ways to improve my interactions and storytelling in ways that are healthy and respectable to the community I am working in.”

Haluschak is the only Black Press reporter named as a finalist for a Jack Webster this year.

The Webster Awards honour the best journalism in print, radio, television and online in British Columbia.

READ THE STORY HERE: Island woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation

AwardsComox Valley

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?
Next story
Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

Just Posted

Monterey Middle School is one of four Greater Victoria schools that have experiened a COVID-19 exposure so far in September, according to the BC School COVID Tracker. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported in 4 Greater Victoria schools

The average Greater Victoria homeowner holds close to $500,000 in mortgage debt, according to credit education company Borrowell. (Black Press Media file photo)
Average Greater Victoria homeowner holds $500,000 in debt

While voting for different candidates in this year’s federal election, Hazel and Ed Widenmaier of Central Saanich won’t let politics get in the way of their 56 years of marriage. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Competing political lawn signs won’t divide Central Saanich couple

Air Canada and Kelowna International Airport announced a new non-stop direct flight from Kelowna to Montreal starting this month. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media) The Victoria International Airport has seen three flight exposures pass through it so far in September, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
New flight exposure reported from Edmonton to Victoria