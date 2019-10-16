Cowichan Valley brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan have more luck than most, winning big in lotteries numerous times. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Two brothers from the Cowichan Valley who won B.C.’s largest Scratch & Win top prize ever in 2017 have won again, this time playing Keno.

Daniel and Kenneth Boylan won a combined $36,015 on two separate Keno draws playing the same six numbers.

Daniel purchased his winning ticket for a draw on Oct. 8 in Shawnigan Lake, while younger brother Kenneth purchased his for an Oct. 9 draw in Duncan.

“To play the same numbers on two different draws and win on both of them, it’s amazing,” said Daniel.

“I found out I had won when I was sitting in my truck and just couldn’t believe it.”

The two brothers have been playing lottery together for years, most recently playing Keno, and always with the same six numbers.

In fact, in 2017, the Boylan brothers won one of the top prizes of $2.5 million on the “$250 Million Golden Treasures” Scratch & Win game.

“We still buy lottery tickets,” said Kenneth.

“We haven’t really stopped since (we won the $2.5 million).”

Kenneth says this second big win in three years will go towards taking his kids to Disneyland, while Daniel will be taking a Christmas vacation in Thailand.

Previous story
Courthouse hangings to abandoned opium dens: Victoria’s most haunted places

Just Posted

Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

The GVHA released its Emissions Inventory Report just days after City asks for restrictions

Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

William Milton Barnes was charged following a six-month joint investigation

Sentencing date set for Oak Bay father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

Saanich safety upgrades, bike lane extension on Finnerty Road near completion

Raised instersection and sidewalks part of safety improvements near UVic

Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

Victoria staff need direction on revised plans for the Crystal Pool and Wellness Project

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Most Read