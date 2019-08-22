Audrey Craigmyle, Quesnel council member for the MS Society of Canada Northern Regional Chapter (left), presents a plaque to Cherri Riley, the restaurant manager at A&W in South Quesnel, and Brent Martindale, the area manager for A&W, to thank them for all their work supporting the MS Society. (Lindsay Chung photo)

Burgers for a good cause

A&W hosting Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser Aug. 22

Let A&W take care of your lunch or dinner plans today while you help support people living with multiple sclerosis.

The 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day is set for Thursday, Aug. 22 and $2 from each purchase of an A&W Teen Burger will go to the MS Society of Canada to support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Supporters may also round up their in-restaurant bill to the nearest dollar — donating the additional cents — and donations can be made online through Aug. 22 at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

On Burgers to Beat MS Day, more than 970 A&W restaurants across Canada are hosting special Burgers to Beat MS Day activities, such as A&W Root Beer float stands, raffles and sales of limited-edition merchandise. Canadians can show their support for the cause and help raise awareness by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.

ALSO READ: Looking beyond the invisible symptoms on World MS Day

Money raised will help the MS Society of Canada to fund world-class MS research, programs and services, and advocacy efforts that aim to improve the quality of life for Canadians living with and affected by MS, which is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada, according to the MS Society of Canada.

According to the MS Society of Canada’s website, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with more than 77,000 Canadians living with MS. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day, and women are three times more likely than men to be diagnosed with the disease.

