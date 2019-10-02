Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

Canada is one of the best countries for millennials to live and work, according to a recent index published by an international recruitment company.

Silver Swan Recruitment found that Canada is the second best place in the world for millennials to settle down when it came to the unemployment rate, average salary, rent costs, entertainment and start-up successes.

ALSO READ: Study finds rise in millennial perfectionism, parents and social media blamed

Germany was the only country that scored better than Canada, while New Zealand, Australia and Sweden all tied for second.

“There are a number of different reasons why people leave their home country to go and work elsewhere, whether that’s for better opportunities, better weather or just a change of pace in their daily 9 to 5,” states the report.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On this day: Ford changes the car industry with introduction of Model T

Just Posted

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

Saanich calls for safety audit after motorcyclist killed on Prospect Lake Road

51-year-old killed in crash Monday evening

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Vancouver Island seniors’ residence

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

Most Read