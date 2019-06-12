A Toronto fan sent flowers to Kevin Durant after Raptors fans cheered his injury. (Jessica Kleinschmidt/Twitter)

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

After some Raptors fans cheered as Kevin Durant hobbled off the floor with a lower leg injury during Game 5 of the NBA finals on Monday, other fans redeemed the fans’ reaction.

NBC Sports reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt posted a photo on social media of a flower bouquet sent by a Toronto Raptors fan to apologize for cheering Durant off the floor.

READ MORE: Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

READ MORE: ‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

‏”I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery,” the message with the flowers read.

Durant is not expected to return on Thursday when the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 at the Oracle Arena.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

Just Posted

Bear spray released in downtown Victoria’s Value Village

Staff and patrons were evacuated from the building on Tuesday

Google Maps updated to show natural disaster routes

Information on hurricanes, floods and earthquakes rolling out

West Shore RCMP conclude case where woman allegedly pushed off cliff at Thetis Park

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Colwood high school up for sale on Used Victoria in cheeky ad

Ad posted by seller, Grad2019Pranks

Collision between mini-van and motorcycle in Saanich sends three to hospital

The 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries”

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

Most Read