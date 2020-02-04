The Arkells in Kelowna, B.C. (Dustin Betuzzi photo)

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

A Canadian rock band has decided to make it their mission to help support local news by offering fans some free swag with a special catch.

Ontario-based The Arkells announced this week on their website that they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a one-year subscription to a local paper or daily publication in Canada.

“If you’re an engaged member of your community, you’re probably thankful for the people who report the news. And even if you’re not, you’re probably still reassured to know that someone is keeping tabs,” the announcement reads.

“Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz.”

But somewhere along the way, “we took this for granted” and forgot that “reporting the news isn’t free,” the band goes on to say.

“In our own city we’ve seen our local newspaper continue to shrink, and we worry about its future and the future of other local newspapers.

“But 2020 is here, and our New Year’s resolution is to invest in the things that truly matter. Join us.”

In order for fans to get their hands on the custom made T-shirt, designed by the band’s own Mike DeAngelis, they simply have to commit to a one-year subscription to a local news outlet and send proof of purchase through an online form.

EDITORIAL: Newspapers do matter

