Bugs Bunny’s debut short film, “A Wild Hare” was released on July 27, 1940. (OswaldLR/Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrating 79 years of Bugs Bunny

The cartoon rabbit has been pulling pranks since July 27, 1940

Bugs Bunny may have the joie de vivre of a young rabbit but on Saturday, he turned 79.

The cartoon rabbit made his debut on July 27, 1940 in the short film “A Wild Hare.”

In the film — written by Rich Hogan and directed by Tex Avery — Bugs Bunny outwits Elmer Fudd, the easily confused rabbit hunter, with hijinx only a “wascally wabbit” could think up.

This was also the first time Bugs Bunny uttered his famous line: “What’s up, Doc?”

READ ALSO: ‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says B.C. photographer

The short film was nominated for the Hugo Award for best dramatic presentation and an Academy Award for best cartoon short in 1941.

Since the release of his debut film, Bugs Bunny — originally voiced by Mel Blanc — hasn’t slowed down. With a myriad of appearances in television shows and movies, the cartoon bunny is quite the star.

And speaking of stars, Bugs Bunny even received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in 1985 for his role in Looney Tunes.

Currently, the prankster rabbit can be seen in the News Looney Tunes which first aired in 2015 following the cancellation of the Looney Tunes in 2014. In the new series, Bugs Bunny stars alongside new and familiar characters and is voiced by Jeff Bergman.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

Heavy police presence had Davin Street in Saanich closed off on Saturday

Police negotiated the arrest of the man inside the home using loudspeaker

Two vehicle crash at Cook and Finlayson just after midnight

VicPD say the injuries were non-life-threatening

New, hands-on dinosaur lab opens in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. offers a museum and education centre where participants can extract real fossils

Oak Bay announces lineup for 2019 Arts and Culture Days

The free August events include drag story time, detective training and more

Free workshop offers a heads up on a healthy brain

Greater Victoria event sponsored by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Photos: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called… Continue reading

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read