Celebrities throw axes in Victoria business

Axe and Grind coach Ragnar Olafson poses for a photo with TV star John C. McGinley. (Axe and Grind/Facebook)Axe and Grind coach Ragnar Olafson poses for a photo with TV star John C. McGinley. (Axe and Grind/Facebook)
Axe and Grind coaches stop for a quick photo with TV star Dennis Haysbert. (Axe and Grind/Facebook)Axe and Grind coaches stop for a quick photo with TV star Dennis Haysbert. (Axe and Grind/Facebook)

A local business is still reeling after two TV stars stopped in to throw axes.

Axe and Grind took to social media to share a few pictures after welcoming John C. McGinley (as seen in Scrubs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Platoon) along with his family and Dennis Haysbert (24, Lucifer).

The business said the stars were naturals – even with the big axe.

Axe and Grind’s coaches are now waiting for their calls to be extras in upcoming shows.

ALSO READ: Sooke pharmacy banishing monsters with prescription

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EntertainmentVictoria

Previous story
Catalytic converter theft ends with foot chase for police through B.C. park

Just Posted

A B.C. police officer quit a task force on resource extraction projects over concerns about how police were interacting with protesters at Fairy Creek. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. police officer quits task force over concerns about RCMP tactics at Fairy Creek

Axe and Grind coach Ragnar Olafson poses for a photo with TV star John C. McGinley. (Axe and Grind/Facebook)
Celebrities throw axes in Victoria business

The 2022 Christmas retail season on the Saanich Peninsula is unfolding against the backdrop of inflation and other factors. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Greater Victoria retailers bracing for uncertainty heading into the Christmas season

RCMP picked up this e-scooter Nov. 28 near the 300-block of Bonaparte Street after it sat there for weeks. Police hope to return it to its rightful owner. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seek owner of electric scooter abandoned in Colwood