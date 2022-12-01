Celebrities throw axes in Victoria business

A local business is still reeling after two TV stars stopped in to throw axes.
Axe and Grind took to social media to share a few pictures after welcoming John C. McGinley (as seen in Scrubs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Platoon) along with his family and Dennis Haysbert (24, Lucifer).
The business said the stars were naturals – even with the big axe.
Axe and Grind’s coaches are now waiting for their calls to be extras in upcoming shows.
