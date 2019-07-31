Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 8. (Dan Ferguson photo)

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

An annual summer cooling trend is set for next week, but there’s no need to consult your local weather forecast – it’s only Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day that will be helping to chill B.C. residents.

This year’s Miracle Treat Day – an initiative now in its 17th year – is Thursday, Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen locations across the province.

On Treat Day, proceeds from the sale of Blizzards goes to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Over 93,000 kids in BC receive care from BC Children’s Hospital each year, and the community donations we receive are critical to helping provide the best health care imaginable for these children,” says Maria Faccio, vice president of philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, more than $460,000 was raised, and over the years, Dairy Queen has donated more than $7.1 million to the hospital.

For more, visit www.miracletreatday.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

Just Posted

Saanich police penalize 72-year-old for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘Stubborn residents’ put firefighters at risk in Sooke house fire

Refusing to evacuate both foolish and dangerous, says fire chief

Popular unlicensed Victoria cannabis dispensary shut down by province

Trees Island Grown closes as province ramps up ‘education and enforcement’

Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

Paul Hare, 64, had been missing since July 27

Saucer-shaped clouds seen in North Saanich

The unique clouds form in the lee of a barrier and appear unmoving

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Most Read