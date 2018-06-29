Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Movie buffs who have a hankering for buttered popcorn don’t have to go to the theatre anymore, as Cineplex looks to offering delivery.

The entertainment giant is now delivering concession snacks including popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop through Uber Eats.

The delivery service is up and running in 60 Canadian cities, but in B.C., only Vancouver currently offers the service.

The two movie theatres testing out delivery are Fifth Avenue Cinemas and The Park Theatre.

Meanwhile, Cineplex continues to expand its enterprise beyond movie theatres, with arcades and gaming bars.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

