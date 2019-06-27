Shania Twain performs at the opening night ceremony of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Country music exhibit to feature Shania Twain, k.d. lang outfits

National Music Centre’s ‘Homegrown Country’ showcase opens ahead of the Calgary Stampede

Everything’s coming up rhinestones in Calgary as a new exhibit opening Friday pays tribute to Canada’s flamboyant country music history.

Outfits worn by k.d. lang, Shania Twain and country pioneer Hank Snow will be part of the National Music Centre’s “Homegrown Country” showcase, which throws open its doors ahead of the Calgary Stampede.

Among the memorabilia on display is Snow’s vintage “Nudie suit,” a rhinestone-emblazoned outfit decorated with roses and designed by influential American tailor Nudie Cohn.

There’s also one of lang’s quirkiest looks, a dress adorned with felt cut-outs and miniature farm animals, created by the singer and her mother. She wore it on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and on the “Jim Henson Hour” in 1989.

And Twain’s halter top from her first stadium tour in 1998 will also be part of the collection.

Other items include honky-tonk singer Dick Damron’s banjo, country star Lucille Starr’s stage outfit, and Gordie Tapp’s overalls from the variety TV series ”Hee Haw.”

READ MORE: K.d. lang invites Jason Kenney to Pride but spokesman says he’s busy

Visitors can also saunter into a full-sized barn where videos of Calgary musicians the Polyjesters and Terra Hazelton will coach them on a traditional “barn dance.”

The exhibit at the NMC, which is part of Studio Bell in downtown Calgary, runs until Jan. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The National Music Centre launches a new temporary exhibit in Calgary paying tribute to Canada’s contributions to country music, including items worn by country pioneer Hank Snow. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Chad Schroter-Gillespie)

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

Just Posted

Get ready for the second baby squirrel season of the year

Second grey squirrel litter to arrive around July or August

Chinese jets ‘buzz’ CFB Esquimalt-based ship as Trudeau preps for G20

PM looking for progress in disputes with China over agriculture products, detention of two Canadians

UVic Chair in Transgender Studies announces 2019 Scholars and Fellows

13 students from UVic to Australia have been awarded the positions

Victoria resident pushes for 100% no-smoking bylaws in multi-unit housing

Nothing stops second-hand smoke says B.C. Clean Air Coalition

Province announces $80 million upgrades to Vic High

Funding will cover seismic upgrades and a school expansion beginning August 2020

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Most Read