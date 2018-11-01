Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Do you think you’re the only one enjoying the best fall treats this year?

Not a chance – even animals at the zoo are hankering for some pumpkin spice this time of year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

Just Posted

Former BC Ferries CFO paid almost $500,000 settlement

Dennis Dodo was the company’s chief financial officer for less than three years

Victoria’s city council, mayor sworn in

Mayor Lisa Helps and city council held their inaugeral meeting Thursday morning

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Forecasters expect gusts up to 70 km/h overnight

RCMP seek missing Sidney man

Jeffrey Parry was last seen in Lochside area of Sidney Hallowe’en night

Family of Oak Bay senior donate reams of yarn to Monterey Recreation Centre

Death of Gladys Barman affected everyone

Time to get flu shots is now, says Island Health

Children, seniors and people with medical conditions most at-risk of suffering from influenza

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Vancouver Island

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Vancouver Island man gets 18 months for sexually abusing 2 young girls

Victim confused and has trouble sleeping after Bolderson’s crimes.

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

HarbourCats nail down 2019 West Coast League baseball schedule

Another busy summer planned for Victoria’s collegiate level ballclub

Most Read