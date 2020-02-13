An infographic showing Canada’s most and least romantic provinces. (Picodi.com)

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

If you don’t go all-out this Valentine’s Day, at least you have an excuse.

Research done by Picodi.com shows B.C. third from the bottom in a ranking of the most romantic provinces and territories — beating only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Google search statistics of romantic and Valentine’s-related queries across Canada showed the three most romantic provinces and territories are Nunavut, Ontario and Manitoba.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

The full list of most romantic to least romantic Canadians is as follows:

(Picodi.com)

However, if you still want to put in an effort this Friday check out this video for some date ideas:

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Just Posted

Victoria woman charged with human-trafficking in Saskatchewan, returns home on bail

Shermineh Sheri Ziaee was released last week following a Jan. 28 arrest in Swift Current

Victoria man files human rights complaint over alleged guide dog discrimination

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

Saanich man pitches road safety initiative to raise awareness of unmarked crosswalks

Stop For Me project will add signage to intersections warning drivers to yield

VicPD says four assault victims identified in legislature rally allegations

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Listing Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips in Haro Strait

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

If you live in Greater Victoria, it’s been pretty hard to miss… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Most Read