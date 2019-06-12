(Unsplash)

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Would you ask a smelly passenger sitting next to you on an airplane to move?

You’d be in good company, according to a survey released Wednesday by Expedia.

Just over half of the respondents said they would – politely – ask a flight attendant to be reseated if the passenger next to them smelt “extremely bad.”

However, it was the drunk passenger who got the worst ratings from those surveyed.

A full 39 per cent said drunk passengers were their biggest concern, compared to 38 per cent who said seat grabbers and kickers were the worst passengers.

Sick and smelly passengers were considered the biggest annoyance by 34 per cent of survey respondents and inattentive parents came in last at 31 per cent.

But the issues didn’t end on the plane. When asked, 77 per cent said peeing in a vacation rental’s pool was not okay, while 77 per cent felt like going through their host’s personal belongings was an invasion of privacy.

About 20 per cent of travellers welcomed a fully stocked fridge and an in-person introduction to the sights around the rental.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

ALSO READ: B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner, swam in her pool deported to Ontario

Just Posted

Bear spray released in downtown Victoria’s Value Village

Staff and patrons were evacuated from the building on Tuesday

Google Maps updated to show natural disaster routes

Information on hurricanes, floods and earthquakes rolling out

West Shore RCMP conclude case where woman allegedly pushed off cliff at Thetis Park

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Henderson course offers free golf for dads on Father’s Day

Kindergym also slated for that day

Colwood high school up for sale on Used Victoria in cheeky ad

Ad posted by seller, Grad2019Pranks

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

Most Read