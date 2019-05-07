Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Frantic foot slaps allow Western Grebe birds to skim the surface of the water without sinking. Unfortunately for this North American bird, this “dance” is a standard in finding a mate, meaning that if either a male or female grebe can’t “walk” on water, they’re usually out of luck in finding a mate.

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson was visiting Salmon Arm Wharf on May 1 and happened to catch two birds performing the mating on camera.

“I saw the Western Grebes for the first time ever last spring. Mesmerized by their sound, I asked a man what they were. He told me and said to watch for their mating dance. I turned my camera to a group of four, put it on video and it happened that two of them did the dance,” said Tomlinson.

“That does not happen all the time. I took many videos hoping they were going to dance but none of the other videos were at the right time.”

According to the Government of Canada, the Western Grebe breeds colonially on lakes and marshes throughout Canada’s western provinces and forms large offshore feeding flocks in winter.

In 2014, the Western Grebe was assessed as Special Concern by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada due to these declines and the potential for increased threats. This species has been identified as a priority for conservation and/or stewardship in one or more Bird Conservation Region Strategies in Canada.

READ ALSO: Rare bird sighting in North Okanagan

READ ALSO: Help the hummingbirds this spring

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Just Posted

Six Indigenous plant gardens unveiled at Victoria schools

Project helps deepen connection to traditional land, plants

Barbs make it back-to-back Boot Game wins

Oak Bay topple SMUS for 13th win in 25 years of the Gareth Rees Boot Game

Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

City Hall is closed today due to poor air quality

Negotiations fail for Crystal Pool at Save-On-Foods site

The City is considering two alternative sites for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness facility

Green candidate in Saanich riding predicts Green-NDP battle for Vancouver Island

David Merner said party has identified two Victoria area ridings as priorities

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebe’s flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Crown seeking 25-year sentence for Vancouver Island double murderer

Michael Philip Simard murdered Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner ‘execution-style’ in 2016

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Escaped pheasant caught at Vancouver Island mall after a week-long chase

‘He just wanted a little adventure,’ say bird’s Lantzville owners

Most Read