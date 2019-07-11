Plans to storm Area 51, posted on Facebook. (Facebook)

Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Meme page has invasion plans, jokes which put seriousness in doubt

More than 250,000 people have signed up to storm the mysterious Area 51, according to a Facebook event.

The event, dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has another 280,000 who indicated they were “interested.”

The date for the invasion is set as Sept. 20, but the seriousness of the event is in question. It’s being hosted by “Sh*tposting cause im in shambles and SmyleeKun,” a Facebook page that posts memes.

But whether serious or otherwise, the page is full of plans for invading Area 51, in a move known as “Operation Electric Bugaloo.”

It’s not the first ridiculous Facebook event to hit the platform. Two years ago, sheriffs in Florida had to warn people to not shoot Hurricane Irma after a Facebook event called on the state’s residents to fire bullets, flamethrowers and beyblades at the storm.

READ MORE: Florida sheriffs warn people not to shoot hurricane Irma

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

Just Posted

Live bus tracking system coming to Victoria this month

BC Transit’s NextRide program is set to launch on July 25

Road rage on the Trans-Canada Highway

Aggressive driver reported on Monday and Saanich Police talk about what to do if it happens to you

Plots in famed Victoria cemetery come with $20,000 pricetag

Private sales of cremation plots have appeared on online advertisements

Oak Bay heritage property to spawn a new lot

Proposal for Runnymede Place sub-lot goes to September public hearing

‘Definitely unique’: Video captures surfaced submarine south of Vancouver Island

Video viewed more than 6,000 times in less than 24 hours

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Facebook event has 250,000 people planning to storm Area 51

Meme page has invasion plans, jokes which put seriousness in doubt

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Twitter seeks to dismiss B.C. businessman’s lawsuit over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Founder of Lionsgate Entertainment alleges in a statement of claim that Twitter published a number of ‘false and defamatory’ tweets about him

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Most Read