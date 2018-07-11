Feeling the heat? Get a free Slurpee at 7/11

Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!
On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!
On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors
Together Victoria endorses rookie trio for Oct. 20 election
Cory Steiner to also play four gigs to raise funds
Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors
56-year-old Saanich man went missing last month while fishing; body found in Washington
Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie
French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.
About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.
Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.
A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.
Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC
A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading
Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen
Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie
Tim Hortons is relying on more than just delivery to garner more enthusiasm for its brand
Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad