France rebuffs Trump for suggesting ‘flying water tankers’ to fight Notre Dame fire

Trump’s advice was shut down in a series of tweets from the French interior ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump was promptly shut down by French officials after he tweeted unsolicited advice on how to fight the blaze on Monday at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The president, who’s notorious for his opinionated and scornful tweets, suggested fire crews use “flying water tankers” to hit the inferno, likely referring to the aircraft that drop water onto fires.

France’s Ministry of the Interior later posted its own tweet, in apparent reply: “Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible Notre Dame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

READ MORE: Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

It’s still unclear exactly what caused the fire, but officials have said they are investigating a possible link to a renovation project underway at the cathedral’s peak.

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High-end hostels offer ‘flashpackers’ affordable luxuries, social connection

Just Posted

Victoria wheelchair athlete nabs bronze in her final national championship

Final score was 69-70 in a tight game over the weekend

Woman released in case of Oak Bay arson

The 25-year-old to appear in court next week for sentencing

WATCH: Artists tour pleases weekend visitors

Hills to Shore Artists Tour upcoming in May

Rickter Scale: The view through a smoky mirror

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Busy day for travellers on BC Ferries

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route sees first two sailings sell out

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a 5-year deadline to get the work done

Most Read