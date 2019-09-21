Cineplex is inviting “Friends” fans to come and celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with screenings at select theatres. (Courtney Cox/Instagram)

‘Friends’ fans invited to watch episodes on the big screen

The 90s sitcom premiered 25 years ago

With the purple door, the iconic Rachel hairstyle, celebrity guest stars and the “we were on a break” drama, the T.V. show “Friends” is still a fan favourite even after 25 years. NBC’s 90s sitcom aired on Sept. 22, 1994 and ran for 10 seasons.

In honour of the show’s 25th anniversary, Cineplex is inviting “Friends” fans to come and celebrate with episode screenings at select theatres. The SilverCity at Tillicum Center will be hosting three “Friends” anniversary events. At 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 3, fans can watch the Pilot, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out all on the big screen.

The show covered love, careers and friendship through the eyes of six friends – Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe – in unrealistically large New York apartments. Despite ending in 2004, in 2018, “Friends” was the second most streamed show on Netflix after The Office (U.S.).

READ ALSO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Several of the actors took to social media to thank their old fans for sticking around and their new fans for falling in love with the show so many years later. Even after all this time, the friends are still there for you.

