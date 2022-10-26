Haunted Island medical clinic offering terrifying treatment until Halloween

Attraction set up by Curious Comics at Country Club Centre

Receptionist Amanda Wagar illuminates the halls of Cain-West Medical Centre haunted health clinic, a Halloween attraction open this month at Country Club Centre. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

An abandoned medical clinic in a Nanaimo shopping centre harbours terrifying treatments for those who dare to make an appointment – and the practitioners are eagerly awaiting new patients.

The Cain-West Medical Clinic, created by Curious Comics in Country Club Centre, is striking horror into the hearts of those who dare wander among its dark corridors until Halloween, Oct. 31.

