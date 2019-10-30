(File)

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Mother Nature’s scary weather forecast has spooked some Quebec towns and cities — including Montreal — into postponing trick-or-treating festivities until Friday.

What began with a handful of suburban towns opting to push back Halloween celebrations due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast for Thursday evening culminated with Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city also announcing plans to postpone.

Environment Canada says the amount of rain could surpass 50 millimetres and winds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in the south of the province, while significant snow is expected in northwestern and central Quebec.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted Wednesday that the rain and winds were enough to ask parents and kids to wait one more night.

The mayor of Ste-Julie, Que., Suzanne Roy, says her city has received requests in the past to move Halloween festivities due to weather, but this is the first time it’s been done.

Roy says she believes most citizens are happy with the one-day delay.

READ MORE: Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Just Posted

Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Canadian women’s hockey team to play U.S. in Moncton, Victoria and Vancouver

Games set for Feb. 3 in Victoria followed by a Feb. 5 date in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

Majority of household trash going to the Hartland Landfill is recyclable, compostable

As much as 60 per cent of surveyed trash could be forwarded to other facilities

Uplands homeowner the latest to lose tree removal appeal

Oak Bay denies appeal to fall healthy tree for third straight council

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Vancouver Island contaminated soil dump owner gets extension on closure deadline

Cobble Hill Holdings also owes $38,000 in unpaid taxes

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Most Read