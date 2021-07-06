Kraft Heinz Ketchup brokers hot dog negotiations between wiener and bun companies, demanding a solution for unequal packs. (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada)

Kraft Heinz Ketchup brokers hot dog negotiations between wiener and bun companies, demanding a solution for unequal packs. (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada)

Hotdogs in packs of 10, buns in packs of eight: Kraft Heinz asks ‘why?’

Condiment company launches online petition to see packaging field levelled

In Heinz-sight, the years of an unequal number of hot dogs and buns to a package must today come to an end, said the iconic condiment company.

“For generations, hot dog wieners have come in packs of 10 and hot dog buns in packs of eight. Why?!” demanded the Heinz breaking news release. They claimed “only Heinz can champion the hot-dog-to-bun ratio issue on behalf of hot dog fans across North America and resolve this dilemma forever.”

To do so, the sauce producers have introduced the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, “calling on hot dog lovers around the world to sign in support of the movement and have their voices heard.” Since its launch one week ago, the change.org petition has achieved 580 of its 1,000 signature goal.

“We’ve seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful,” said Daniel Gotlib, Kraft Heinz associate director, brand building and innovation.

“We saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs.”

Heinz made no comment in their release on when they plan to eradicate the condiment juice that precedes the first squeeze of every bottle.

