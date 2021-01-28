How Greater Victoria’s most expensive listing could translate in other markets

A look at what $14 million could buy in markets across Canada

Located at 1367 Mill River East Road, this PEI home is listed for $4.75 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

With the most expensive home in Greater Victoria currently listed for a cool $14.1 million, it’s no surprise that could translate into multiple properties in other markets.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive homes outside of major Canadian markets.

In PEI, $14 million could buy several of the highest-priced homes on the market. The most expensive home listed on Realtor.ca comes with a price tag of $4.75 million. Located in the Mill River East community, this waterfront estate called ‘Birdsong’ features two guest quarters and a boathouse. In total, it is nearly 13,000-square-feet with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

In the Yukon, $1.65 million could buy you the Six Mile River Resort. Boasting access to the ‘entire Yukon’ from its dock, the listing also notes this turnkey business features 400 feet of waterfront and a two-bed, 1.5-bath main residence with balcony above the main building. The main building includes a 30-seat indoor/outdoor restaurant, commercial kitchen, walk-in cooler and guest washroom facilities.

And in Yellowknife, the most expensive home listed comes with a price tag of less than $1.2 million. Built in 2014, this custom single-family home is just under 4,000-square-feet of living space with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

