Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Do you think you know Christmas?

Put your knowledge to the test, or test your family on Christmas Day, with this 25-question Christmas trivia quiz created by Summerland editor John Arendt.





To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.