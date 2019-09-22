In this May 5, 2002 file photo, the cast members, Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox Arquettte, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc of the television show “Friends,” arrive at New York’s Rockefeller Center for NBC’s 75th Anniversary event. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Even when it hadn’t been your day, week, month or even your year, you always knew that Friends, the iconic American sitcom that remains adorned by fans around the world, would be there for you.

Twenty-five years after its first episode, cast members, fans and even companies paid tribute to the decade-long show by sharing their favourite moments from the hit sitcom. The smash sitcom, which followed the misadventures of six friends in their 20s in the 1990s in Manhattan, finished in primetime TV’s top 10 every season

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys!” wrote Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller, a character known for her cleanliness, competitiveness and obsessive-compulsive nature.

Similar messages were shared by David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, known for his intelligent, goofy and lovable demeanour.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay and, her twin sister Ursula, also paid tribute to her colleagues and fans. The character Pheobe is known for her eccentric style and ditsy behaviour

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep” make last Emmy Awards stand

Days before the anniversary #FRIENDS25 was trending on Twitter, with fans sharing memes and short clips from their favourite episode.

There was even a mob of look-a-like Phoebes singing Smelly Cat in a public park in New York City to raise awareness for a pet rescue and advocacy organization.

Google also paid tribute to the show by adding little buttons on its search engine.

For example, if you Googled Ross Geller a little couch appeared in the top right hand side of the screen and if you clicked it the screen would tilt as he yelled “pivot” – a throwback to season five, episode 16 when Ross tries to move a new sofa into his apartment.

All of the seasons can be rewatched on Netflix, until the end of this year anyway, as it is rumoured to be pulled from the streaming platform since Netflix did chose not to renew it’s licence with Warner Bros.

Paul Clarke




