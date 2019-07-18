(Pexels)

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Instagram says it’s expanding a Canadian pilot removing “like” counts from some users’ feeds to several more countries.

An Instagram spokesman says the social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland this week.

In May, Instagram began testing a new feature in Canada preventing some users from seeing the total number of likes on other people’s photos and videos.

The test hides like counts and video views on Instagram feeds, permalink pages and profiles, but users can still find out the tallies on their own posts.

The spokesman says Instagram is excited by the early results of the Canadian trial, and is looking to learn more from the global community.

He says the move is meant to encourage users to focus on the content being shared on the platform rather than competing for likes.

READ MORE: Instagram launches test to make ‘like’ counts private for some Canadian users

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Users of popular FaceApp should be wary of terms of use, experts say

Just Posted

International, Disney and Hallmark films set to be filmed in Victoria in 2019

Local and international production companies seeking out film locations in town

Swim-enthusiasts ready to make a splash at the 2019 Gorge Swim Fest

On July 21, swimmers of all ages make their way to the Banfield Park dock

Toy Run organizer says motorcyclists unfairly targeted

Motorcycle toy drive returns Sept. 29 to Turkey Head

Saanich councillor wants the municipality to support opponents of Quebec’s secularism bill

Councillors will debate notice of motion from Coun. Zac de Vries on Aug. 12

Neighbour details hearing ‘thuds’ the day girls found dead in Oak Bay

Jury at double-murder trial hears from Andrew Berry’s neighbour

VIDEO: Sparrows raise their chicks in Cadboro Bay deck planter

Jill Yoneda captured 11 days up close with tiny Junco sparrows

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Man involved in beating and tasering over a drug debt to be sentenced in Nanaimo

Colin Damen Gary Lamontagne pleaded guilty to charges, including aggravated assault

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Most Read